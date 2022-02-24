GeeTest UNVEILS NEW PRODUCT LINEUP in 2022 | GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA

WUHAN, China, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — GeeTest announces the launch of new products under the GeeTest product line, the 4th generation of GeeTest CAPTCHA – Adaptive CAPTCHA which deals with AI-powered bots with AI and ML models. It provides an intelligent, accurate, and user-friendly replacement for legacy CAPTCHA systems and ensures both ease of use and security in every interaction.

As a pioneer in bot management, GeeTest provides the most intelligent and robust solution that frees your website, mobile apps, and APIs from malicious traffic, helping you solve complex and changing security situations. “At the end of last year, our team visited the senior security department heads of close to 20 customers, and I told them that 61.5% of cyber traffic was bot traffic (mostly composed of malicious bots), and all of them agreed with this figure. We all realize the seriousness of cyber security. If a company can improve to 20%-30% in the future with GeeTest bot management solution, it means that it will be able to get two to three times more profit than its competitors in its industry. Therefore, whoever can increase the bot management rate will become the market leader ” said WuYuan, CEO and founder of GeeTest.

The GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA’s most innovative feature is the 7-layer dynamic protection with up to 4,374 security strategies in one cycle, increasing the absolute attack cost of attackers by 3.714 times by adapting to various bot attacks through dynamic and active security strategies in real-time.

7-layer dynamic protection:

Layer 1: JS acquisition

Layer 2: Return parameters

Layer 3: Risk database

Layer 4: CAPTCHA type

Layer 5: CAPTCHA difficulty

Layer 6: Behavior algorithm

Layer 7: server-side parameter encryption

Meanwhile, GeeTest v4 offers dynamical and active protection. It’s equipped with many first-time function additions, including multi-dimensional disaster-tolerant design, intelligent identification system for abnormal behavior, and customizable CAPTCHA types and difficulty. Customer Dashboard has also been upgraded to an intelligent and modular operating system, which is tailored service and operation for various events. GeeTest v4 also boasts real-time risk detection and settings at a glance, removing the need for manual docking and communication.

GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA provides up to 5 CAPTCHA forms, which are adaptive to more events for your business and the system supports the CAPTCHA form setting at any time that takes effect immediately. GeeTest v4 has improved the expandability of CAPTCHA integration, Seamless integration, it offers three modes (Intelligent Mode, Invisible Mode, Direct Platform Integration) to make CAPTCHA service integrate with the client’s security system. Moreover, you can also set up CAPTCHA difficulty, and specify a period to customize CAPTCHA challenge frequency. GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA decision-making model will train itself and update the models regularly.

GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA key features

Adaptive security strategies: 7-layer dynamic security strategy changes with the patterns that bots attack and transforms to 4374 security strategies per defence cycle, increasing 3.714 times the cost of cyber attackers.

Fully customized protection: to suit every client’s security demand, GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA allows client to configure CAPTCHA challenge frequency, difficulty and types for suspicious requests.

Seamless integration: GeeTest Adaptive CAPTCHA offers three modes (Intelligent Mode, Invisible Mode, Direct Platform Integration) to make CAPTCHA service integrate with client’s own security system.

Uninterrupted user experience: 6 CAPTCHA types include NoCAPTCHA CAPTCHA, Slide CAPTCHA, IconCrush CAPTCHA, Gobang CAPTCHA, Icon CAPTCHA, which suit various security demands without interrupting user experience.

|About GeeTest |

GeeTest combines biometric data and artificial intelligence technology to create a better experience for users. Currently, GeeTest cooperates with over 320,000 enterprises worldwide including Airbnb, Binance, HUAWEI. In November 2022 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester’s Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. GeeTest is passionate about solving bot problems in a smartest way, visit https://www.geetest.com/en/ or on Twitter @GeetestOfficial

GeeTest protects your business from:

Account Takeover (ATO)

Web Scraping

Denial of Inventory

Card Testing/attacks

Credential Stuffing

Bonus & Gift card abuse

