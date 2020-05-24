Gemma Collins blows kisses to the camera while grooving in bed

She has been keeping the British public in high spirits during lockdown with her entertaining social media posts.

And Gemma Collins was picking up her own mood on Saturday morning, as she uploaded an upbeat video of her dancing along to a song in bed to Instagram.

The former TOWIE star, 39, lounged in her bed while playing Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande’s latest release – Rain On Me.

High spirits: Gemma Collins continued to bring joy to her followers on Saturday morning as she uploaded an upbeat video to Instagram of her dancing along to a Lady Gaga song

Gemma revealed that she has been missing her nearest and dearest and was using the new song as a way to keep her spirits up.

She uploaded the video, showing her lying in bed while blowing kisses to the camera while grooving along to the pop song, for her 1.8million followers.

‘The reality TV star captioned the video: ‘GOOD MORNING RAIN on ME ❤️ missing loved ones so much but keeping the spirits up with Lady Gaga this morning ❤️

‘We need music now more then ever we need vitamin D now more then ever and we need to know the end is near ❤️ big kisses to all GC x.’

Rain On Me: The former TOWIE star, 39, lounged in her bed while playing Lady Gaga and Arianna Grande’s latest release – Rain On Me

The highly-anticipated release of the song’s music video came yesterday and has already garnered 20.7million views.

Gemma recently demanded an OBE for ‘entertaining the nation’ during throughout the coronavirus pandemic in her ITV show Diva On Lockdown.

In the finale of the show Gemma spoke to one of her assistants and said: ‘I think at some point I need an OBE from the Queen as I’ve entertained the nation during Corona.

Diva: Gemma recently demanded an OBE for ‘entertaining the nation’ during the coronavirus pandemic

‘If you could sort something out, write into HRH and stick me up for that at some point I’d be very appreciative. Make it happen hun.’

Gemma then insisted that Captain Tom Moore deserves to be knighted for completing 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

The reality TV star went on to donate £1,000 to his cause.

Gemma said: ‘I think at some point I need an OBE from the Queen as I’ve entertained the nation during Corona’

While getting a massage from her sister in law Dawn, Gemma said: ‘The thing is I’ve been doing my bit for the nation.

‘I wonder if in years to come I’ll be getting an OBE.’

She started to get emotional and cried while listening to Captain Tom and Michael Ball’s rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone that was released to add to NHS donations.

Charitable: Gemma then insisted that Captain Tom Moore deserves to be knighted for completing 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS

The controversial star then went on and nearly offended her former TOWIE co-star Ferne McCann and Dancing on Ice winner Joe Swash.

She was enraged when she was being made to introduce other celebrities while promoting her show.

She said: ‘Now though it’s time for a bit of Dinner Date with Joe Swash.’

Good cause: The reality TV star went on to donate £1,000 to Captain Tom’s NHS fundraiser

A baffled Gemma then asked: ‘Why have I got to introduce Joe Swash? Sorry it’s a bit embarrassing.

‘I’m not a presenter I’m a star. Why am I introducing people?’

She then rang her agent to ask why she was being made to introduce people, to which her agent replied that it would be good publicity for her own show.

Gemma said: ‘I’ve got no issue with Ferne, I’ve got no issue with Joe Swash. I’m not some beg vocieover. I’m a serious customer.’

She added: ‘Obviously I’m more enthusiastic when I’m talking about myself.’