Genda Phool song: Jacqueline Fernandez’s sensuous dance moves are the only saving grace of Badshah’s disappointing track | Bollywood Life

Genda Phool featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah is out now. The actress looks sensuous in this steamy track but the song overall fails to impress us. Although it is a steamy track which has has a distinct folk melody fused with uber urban sounds, Genda Phool is a song which we will never add in our playlist. It is disappointing to the core and Jacqueline’s dance moves are the only saving grace. After Mera Angne Mein 2.0, Jacqueline disappoints her fans once again. Nevertheless, we hope the actress makes them with her next track. On the work front, she was last seen in Drive, which was a flop.

BL Predict: Listen to Genda Phool at your own risk.

