GENESIS EVS TO ADOPT NORTH AMERICAN CHARGING STANDARD

North American Charging Standard (NACS) to debut on Genesis models beginning in Q4 2024.

Genesis EVs with NACS to gain access to 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers in North America .

. Genesis EVs with Combined Charging System (CCS) Ports will be able to access the Tesla Supercharger Network via adapter Starting in Q1 2025.

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Genesis Motor North America announced the adoption of North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States and Canada. Beginning in the United States in Q4 2024 and Canada in 2025, all new or refreshed Genesis EVs will come exclusively with a NACS port. With the addition of NACS ports, Genesis EV customers will gain access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America. This will double the size of the DC fast charging network available to Genesis EV customers.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Tesla to enhance the EV and charging experience for Genesis customers,” said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. “Increasing charging station access will provide our Genesis EV owners with the ability to conveniently charge their vehicles at the rapidly growing network of DC fast charging stations across North America.”

Owners of existing and future Genesis EVs with the current CCS will have access to the Tesla Supercharging Network starting in Q1 2025. Genesis will offer an adapter to these customers and will also make adapters available for owners to charge NACS-equipped vehicles at CCS chargers.

“We are proud to welcome Genesis as the latest adopter of the North American Charging Standard,” said Rebecca Tinucci, senior director of charging at Tesla. “Expanding our Supercharger network to include additional electric vehicles aligns with our mission to accelerate the transition of sustainable energy in the world.”

Expanding access to Tesla’s vast Supercharger network furthers Genesis’ strategy of ensuring EV drivers have the broadest possible charging infrastructure available. As previously announced, Hyundai and Genesis are also partnering with six of the world’s other leading global automakers to develop a new, high-powered North American charging network with at least 30,000 chargers. The first U.S. stations in this new network are targeted to open in the summer of 2024 and Canada at a later date. This significant investment will benefit the Genesis brand, its retail partners, and customers, as it continues towards its commitment of delivering an all-EV product lineup by 2030. It complements existing initiatives like Genesis Home to provide customers with convenient energy solutions and peace of mind as they transition to EV ownership.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-evs-to-adopt-north-american-charging-standard-301948354.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

