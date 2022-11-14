Genesys International Corporation appoints Sameer Sankhe as its Chief Digital Officer

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Genesys International Corporation, one of the leading homegrown players in the locational intelligence space, has announced the appointment of Sameer Sankhe as Chief Digital Officer (CDO). Sameer has previously led digital transformation consulting at Salesforce India. He helped Salesforce’s key clients in their vision-to-value journey. He has over two decades of experience in tech entrepreneurship and digital transformation for companies of various sizes worldwide.

Sameer will be responsible for digitizing the existing business and building new products such as 3D digital twin (enterprise metaverse), an API-driven revenue stream for clients in India and abroad. In addition, he will provide leadership for overall business transformation.

Mr. Sajid Malik, Managing Director, Genesys International, commented on the new appointment, saying, “We are delighted to welcome Sameer aboard. He comprehensively understands building tech-enabled businesses ground up and managing enterprise-wide digital transformation. Genesys is on a mission to provide key digital infrastructure in India, and Sameer’s cross-functional leadership is strategic for us. It will enable scaling up the entire business through transformation.”

Commenting on the role, Mr. Sameer Sankhe said, ”Genesys is assembling a critical component of the nation’s digital infrastructure, and I am very excited to join the company’s mission as CDO. For locational intelligence, India needs to catch up with data and accuracy to help businesses build operational efficiencies and better decision-making aid. We aspire to be the leading tech company in this space globally.

Sameer has been an inventor and serial entrepreneur, building new products and businesses in the tech space. During his stint at Tata Projects, he worked extensively on the digital transformation of infrastructure projects, telematics, smart cities, and sustainability (including IoT-enabling water distribution networks under the Jal Jeevan Mission). He holds a patent for IoT applications as a lead innovator. Sameer has also been a strategy consultant for Fortune 100 clients across the US, Europe, and Asia.

About Genesys International Corporation

Headquartered in Mumbai, India, Genesys is an advanced mapping solutions company. With state-of-the-art infrastructure and a growing list of Fortune 500 and SME clients, Genesys is well-positioned to play a significant role in the Indian Map content and global GIS industry. The company has been serving clients across the globe, counting some of the world’s leading companies as its clients. The services and solutions of Genesys International encompass technologies of 2D/3D mapping, HD mapping for Autonomous Driving, and Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning for varied applications and industries, including Urban Development, Telecom, Disaster Management, Agriculture, Navigation, etc. Established in 1995, Genesys has more than 2000 professionals across four offices – Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and New Delhi in India.