Geno Silva, who played the silent assassin The Skull in Scarface, passes away at 72 years of age

Geno Silva, a beloved character actor who portrayed The Skull, the silent assassin who killed Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface, has passed away.

Silva passed away at the age of 72 at his home in Los Angeles from frontotemporal degeneration, a form of dementia, his family announced, via The Hollywood Reporter.

He appeared in more than 60 movies and TV episodes in a career that spanned more than four decades.

Silva was born January 20, 1948 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and he got his start with a role in the 1974 film Thomasine & Bushrod.

He continued working regularly in both movies and television, including guest starring spots on episodes of On The Rocks, The Quest, How the West Was Won and Rafferty.

The actor also appeared in 1970s movies such as Mean Dog Blues, Wanda Nevada and 1941, his first movie with director Steven Spielberg, who he’d work with several more times in the future.

Silva is perhaps best known for playing The Skull in Brian De Palma’s 1983 remake of Scarface, playing the man who finally kills the legendary Tony Montana (Al Pacino), a hitman known as The Skull.

The Skull was hired by Alejandro Sosa (Paul Shenar) to take down the notorious drug dealer, and while he doesn’t even deliver a single line in the movie, his look and icy demeanor made him an iconic character among die-hard fans.

The Skull kills Montana with a single shot to his back from his 12-gauge Zabala shotgun in the classic film.

He continued to work regularly throughout the 1980s with guest-starring spots in TV shows like The A-Team, Riptide, Hill Street Blues, 227, MacGyver and more.

Silva also appeared in movies such as Tequila Sunrise, My Mom’s A Werewolf, and a pair of Spielberg movies, Amistad and The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The actor started working more sparingly into the 2000s, with roles in Mullholland Dr., A Man Apart and Tortilla Heaven.

His final roles were in TV shows such as The Agency, Alias, Star Trek: Enterprise and Into the West and his final role as a guest star in 2007’s Cane.

He was also a veteran of the theater, appearing in The Merchant of Venice with Philip Seymour Hoffman and John Ortiz.

The actor is survived by his wife Pamela, daughter Lucia, grandchildren Eva and Levon and his sister Elizabeth, with his family asking that donations be made in his memory to The Association for Frontotemporal Dementia.