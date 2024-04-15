GenScript Biotech officially joins SBTi to fulfill its sustainability commitment

PISCATAWAY, N.J., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On April 15, GenScript Biotech Corporation (“GenScript”), a world’s leading technology and service provider of life science R&D and manufacture, announced that it has joined The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and submitted the Science Based Targets Commitment. This demonstrates GenScript ‘s strong commitment to combating global climate change and marks an important step on the company’s path to sustainable development.

The SBTi is designed to promote more proactive carbon emission reduction actions and solutions among companies and financial institutions worldwide, and to enhance the competitiveness of corporations in the transition to a low-carbon economy. GenScript has always been committed to applying innovative technologies to the cause of environmental protection and sustainable development. In accordance with the Paris Agreement’s goal of controlling global temperature rise to within 1.5°C, GenScript will set greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets that meet SBTi standards and submit them for certification to SBTi.

“After joining the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) last year, GenScript is now officially a member of SBTi to take concrete actions towards the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” says Sherry Shao, GenScript’s rotating CEO. “This is not only another important milestone in our sustainability practices, but also a strong commitment to environmental responsibility. GenScript’s support of SBTi is rooted in our mission to ‘make people and nature healthier through biotechnology’. We deeply understand that addressing the challenge of climate change requires the joint efforts of the industry chain. We are accelerating the implementation of energy saving and carbon reduction concepts into our business operations, while supporting our customers and partners in realizing their climate goals. We will work with the world’s leading companies to build a greener and more sustainable future.”

To fulfill its carbon reduction commitments, GenScript has taken a number of proactive measures. First, the company is reducing energy consumption and waste generation by optimizing production processes and improving energy efficiency. Second, GenScript is expanding its use of renewable energy by actively incorporating renewable energy into its energy mix. In 2024, the company will deploy photovoltaic projects and purchase green power to reduce carbon emissions from its operations. In addition, GenScript will promote carbon reduction initiatives among its employees and suppliers to reduce carbon emissions throughout the value chain and contribute to the fight against climate change.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthrough with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 6,900 employees. As of December 31, 2023, 88,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript ‘s services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

https://www.genscript.com

