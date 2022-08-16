Geomarketing Software Market: USD 16.85 billion Growth from 2021 to 2026, Vendors to Focus on Innovation and Technological Advances – Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Geomarketing software is a tool that uses location-based information to help companies devise their marketing campaigns and strategies. It also helps end-user organizations organize and display data and use digital mapping to analyze this data by a particular physical location.

Technavio estimates that the geomarketing software market size is expected to grow by USD 16.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Threat of Rivalry

There is intense competition among software vendors and service providers in the global geomarketing software market. New players are also as competitive as established players. Hence, with a high threat of new entrants and imminent disruptions, the rivalry in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period. Thus, the threat of rivalry was high in 2021, and it is expected to remain high during the forecast period.

The Report offers information on all of Porter’s Five Forces. Buy Now to gain insights that will help you improve your business.

Vendor Landscape

The geomarketing software market is fragmented because of the presence of several global and regional vendors. Global vendors have established a strong foothold in the market, as they offer an extensive range of their flagship products. To remain competitive in the market in terms of brand, quality, and reliability, they are focusing on innovation and technological advancements. Global vendors are strengthening their customer base by enhancing their product offerings and expanding their geographic reach. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Reveal Mobile Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Innovation Inc., and CartoDB Inc.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Market Segmentation

The geomarketing software market has been segmented by deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), location (outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

By deployment, the on-premise segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions cost less than on-premises software. They do not require the installation of hardware and software at the end-user’s premises. The increasing popularity of cloud platforms will drive the growth of this segment.

By geography, APAC will dominate the market share growth. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the adoption of advanced technologies in end-user sectors, such as telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and travel and tourism, as well as the rising dependence on the Internet, high Internet penetration, and expansion by vendors.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing adoption of technologically advanced mobile devices will drive the growth of the geomarketing software market during the forecast period. The rising number of mobile subscribers has increased the generation of location-based data from smart device users. The adoption of geomarketing software has increased owing to factors such as improvements in user interfaces in mobile apps and the use of location-enabled mobile devices.

The advent of big data and location-based analytics is a trend in the market. End-users are adopting the software to transform the unstructured data gathered from several smart devices into structured data. Data is analyzed using advanced analytical tools, such as predictive analytics. Enterprises are gaining access to significant consumer location data, which can be used to obtain competitive advantages in terms of costs and time.

Apart from the advent of big data and location-based analytics, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market. View FREE PDF Sample Report to learn about these trends

Similar Reports

Location Analytics Tools Market by End-user and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Geomarketing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 16.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.1 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd, CartoDB Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Egon Srl, Galigeo SAS, GEOBLINK SL, GeoConcept SAS, GfK SE, International Business Machines Corp., Kumulos Ltd., Nexiga GmbH, Oracle Corp., Quuppa Oy, Radar Labs Inc., Reveal Mobile Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., UrbiStat Srl, and WIGeoGIS Softwareerstellungs und Handels GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Location



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Cloud-based – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premises – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on On-premises – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on On-premises – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on On-premises – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on On-premises – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Location

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Location – Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Location – Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Location

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Location



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Location

6.3 Outdoor – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on Outdoor – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Outdoor – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Outdoor – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Outdoor – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Indoor – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Indoor – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Indoor – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Indoor – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Indoor – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Location

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Location ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 51: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 52: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 54: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 56: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 76: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 101: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 103: Adobe Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 104: Adobe Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 105: Adobe Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 106: Adobe Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Adobe Inc. – Segment focus

11.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 108: Alphabet Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 109: Alphabet Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 110: Alphabet Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 111: Alphabet Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Alphabet Inc. – Segment focus

11.5 Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd

Exhibit 113: Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd – Overview



Exhibit 114: Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd – Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Bluedot Industries Pty. Ltd – Key offerings

11.6 CartoDB Inc.

Exhibit 116: CartoDB Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 117: CartoDB Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 118: CartoDB Inc. – Key offerings

11.7 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 119: Cisco Systems Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 120: Cisco Systems Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 121: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 122: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Cisco Systems Inc. – Segment focus

11.8 Egon Srl

Exhibit 124: Egon Srl – Overview



Exhibit 125: Egon Srl – Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Egon Srl – Key offerings

11.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 130: International Business Machines Corp. – Segment focus

11.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 134: Oracle Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Oracle Corp. – Segment focus

11.11 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 136: Salesforce.com Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 137: Salesforce.com Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 139: Salesforce.com Inc. – Key offerings

11.12 UrbiStat Srl

Exhibit 140: UrbiStat Srl – Overview



Exhibit 141: UrbiStat Srl – Product / Service



Exhibit 142: UrbiStat Srl – Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geomarketing-software-market-usd-16-85-billion-growth-from-2021-to-2026–vendors-to-focus-on-innovation-and-technological-advances—technavio-301604369.html

SOURCE Technavio