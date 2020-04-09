George & Amal Clooney Donate Over $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

George and Amal Clooney have donated more than $1 million in Coronavirus relief efforts.

Deadline reports that they donated $250,000 each to The Motion Picture and Television, the SAG-AFTRA FUND, and Los Angeles Mayors Fund. They also donated $300,000 to the Lebanese Food Bank, the Lombardo Italy Region and the NHS.

George is a member of the board of the Motion Picture and Television Fund, which is providing relief for those in financial need after Hollywood’s shut down over COVID-19.

This is not the first time the Clooneys have announced a one million dollar donation!