George Floyd death: SUV ploughs into protesters in Denver

An SUV ploughed into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters before ramming into a man on the third night of unrest after the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd.

White police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes until he passed out and later died earlier this week.

His death sparked outrage and protests in various states, including Colorado.

Shocking footage shows Black Lives Matter protesters in Denver get out of the way of a black Jeep Grand Cherokee as it careens through the group.

One man can be seen on top of the hood of the car before jumping down and running away.

The car starts to drive off before it appears to suddenly swerve.

It charges into the man as a horrified onlooker yells: ‘Watch out!’

The protester is thrown to the floor but quickly jumps up and – joined by others – starts chasing the SUV as it drives away.

A viral video captured the moment Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed suspect repeatedly cried out that he couldn’t breathe and ultimately suffocated

The clip was shared to Twitter by Joshua Potash with the caption: ‘Warning: this is horrifying.

‘Tonight at a Black Lives Matter protest in Denver a car pushed through the protesters blocking the street.

‘Then intentionally turned to try to run a man over.’

Panic also erupted in Denver when shots were fired during a march on the Colorado State Capitol. No injuries were reported.

Viewers quickly likened the video to the murder of Heather Heyer in 2017 who died after James Alex Fields Jr. mowed her down with his car at a protest in Charlottesville.

It came the same night that rioters broke into a police station in Minneapolis – the city where Floyd was killed – and torched it.

Minneapolis, Minnesota: The police building is engulfed in flames as rioters took over the building and set it alight

Minneapolis, Minnesota: A mob descended upon Minneapolis Third Precinct, smashing windows before setting the building on fire during the second night of violent protests

Shocking footage showed flames billowing out of the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct just hours after prosecutors warned there is ‘evidence that does not support criminal charges’ in the case of the four cops accused of killing Floyd, sparking fears that they will continue to walk free.

In New York City, NYPD officers were seen brawling on the ground with protesters as at least 70 people were arrested in the Big Apple.

Protesters in Ohio smashed the windows of the statehouse in downtown Columbus and raided the building and demonstrators damaged a police cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.

Over in Kentucky, seven people were shot in downtown Louisville during a protest demanding justice for black woman Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by cops back in March, as the Floyd case reignited tensions between cops and the African-American community.