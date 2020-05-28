George Floyd’s Brother Calls For Officers To Get Death Penalty: ‘They Executed My Brother’

Philonise Floyd is calling on the four officers involved in the death of his brother George Floyd to get the death penalty.

In an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday, Philonise Floyd spoke about his brother, an unarmed Black man who died Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, and the resulting protests that have erupted this week in the city.

The demonstrations turned violent in some areas, leading to looting and one person being shot and killed at a pawn shop. Philonise Floyd compared protesters to children who act out because they aren’t being heard and want attention.

“I want everybody to be peaceful right now, but people are torn and hurt because they’re tired of seeing Black men die. Constantly, over and over again,” he said.

He went on to call for the arrest of the police officers responsible for his brother’s death, who were fired on Tuesday.

“These officers, they need to be arrested right now. They need to be arrested and held accountable about everything because these people want justice right now,” Philonise Floyd told Camerota, before explaining that justice to him meant “these guys need to be arrested, convicted of murder, and given the death penalty.”

“They need to. They took my brother’s life. He will never get that back. I will never see him again. My family will never see him again. His kids will never see him again,” he said.