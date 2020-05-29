George Floyd’s girlfriend says Minneapolis violence would ‘devastate’ him

George Floyd’s girlfriend said the Minneapolis riots would ‘devastate’ him as a police station was set alight in the city’s third night of violence.

White police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on unarmed Floyd’s neck for eight minutes until he passed out and later died earlier this week.

His death sparked outrage and protests in various states, including Minnesota where Floyd died.

Now Floyd’s girlfriend Courtney Ross – who had been with him for three-years – said: ‘Waking up this morning to see Minneapolis on fire would be something that would devastate Floyd.’

She told The Star Tribune that she wants protesters ‘to know that I understand their frustration’ but added ‘I want people to protest in a peaceful way.’

Last night, a total of 500 National Guard soldiers were deployed to the streets of Minneapolis as Mayor Jacob Frey declared a state of emergency.

Rioters broke into Minneapolis Third Police Precinct Thursday night and torched it.

A viral video captured the moment Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck while the handcuffed suspect repeatedly cried out that he couldn’t breathe and ultimately suffocated

Shocking footage showed flames billowing out of the precinct just hours after prosecutors warned there is ‘evidence that does not support criminal charges’ in the case of the four cops accused of killing Floyd, sparking fears that they will continue to walk free.

Break-off protests over Floyd’s death are building across several states, with disturbing footage showing the driver of a black SUV appear to deliberately mow down a Black Lives Matter protester in Denver – where panic also erupted when shots were fired during a march on the Colorado State Capitol.

In New York City, NYPD officers were seen brawling on the ground with protesters as at least 70 people were arrested in the Big Apple.

Protesters in Ohio smashed the windows of the statehouse in downtown Columbus and raided the building and demonstrators damaged a police cruiser in downtown Los Angeles.

Over in Kentucky, seven people were shot in downtown Louisville during a protest demanding justice for black woman Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by cops back in March, as the Floyd case reignited tensions between cops and the African-American community.

President Trump waded in on the escalating violence in Minneapolis in the early hours of Friday as he warned he would step in and take over if officials fail to bring the rioting under control.

He blasted the ‘Radical Left Mayor’ Frey saying he needs to ‘get his act together’ while slamming protesters for ‘dishonoring the memory’ of Floyd and warning ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts’.

‘I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..,’ the president tweeted.

‘These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!’

Speaking in the early hours of this morning, Mayor Frey fired back at the president and said: ‘Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis.’

‘Weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at someone else during a time of crisis,’ he said.

‘Is this a difficult time period? Yes, but you’d better be damn sure that we’re going to get through this.’

Frey said he understood the ‘pain and anger right now in our city’, but added that ‘what we have seen over the last several hours and the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable’.

The mayor revealed it was him who had decided to evacuate the Third Precinct after determining that there were ‘imminent threats to both officers and public’.

‘The symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers or the public. We could not risk serious injury to anyone,’ he said. ‘Brick and mortar is not as important as life.’