George Town Council coronavirus package passes

community,

The George Town Council approved further measures to assist ratepayers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Along with other councils, George Town approved a Community Care and Recovery Package. This included the zero per cent increase in general rates for the 2020/2021 financial year, among other measures. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The package also reduces development fees and charges by 50 per cent for 12 months; this excludes state government and building surveyor fees. According to the council report, this will stimulate development in the area. The package will also provide $5000 to the $700,000 circular economy platform being developed by Northern councils among other key stakeholders. The package also cites about $60,000 worth of initiatives through various media and community support programs. All up the package will cost the council about $451,000; general manager Shane Power’s report said the cost would be challenging but possible through sound financial management and cash reserves. His report does cite, however the possibility of a $230,000 general rate increase within the next five financial years will be necessary.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/a0ed37e3-629c-4c9d-9ce8-869cd110ce22.jpg/r0_128_272_282_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg