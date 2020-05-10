Georges St-Pierre to be inducted into UFC Hall of Fame

Former two-weight champion Georges St-Pierre is to be inducted into the Modern Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Considered as one of the greatest of all time, it was announced during UFC 249 that St-Pierre’s accomplishments are to be recognised with his entry to the 2020 class.

The Canadian, a welterweight champion who also won the middleweight strap in his last UFC fight against Michael Bisping in November 2017, recorded 13 title-fight victories – the second most in the organisation’s history.

ALSO READ|

Dana White on staging UFC 249: Bottom line is the system worked





St-Pierre, who has a 26-2 MMA record, also owns the the most takedowns (90) and total strikes (2591) landed in UFC.

“It’s a great honour to be inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame,” St-Pierre said.

“I want to thank Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta, Dana White and the entire UFC team, my family, my coaches and teammates, my past collaborators, my opponents and of course, all UFC fans.

“It’s been an amazing journey, without them none of this would have been possible.”

ALSO READ| Boxing and wrestling: The ‘power’ play over the years

St-Pierre first became welterweight champion when he defeated Matt Hughes at UFC 65 in November 2006.

He dropped the belt to Matt Serra in his first defence but regained the title in December 2007 and held it until he vacated the strap six years later.

As well as Hughes and Bisping, St-Pierre also claimed wins over the likes of B.J. Penn, Nick Diaz and Johny Hendricks in a distinguished career.