Georgia Can’t Copyright Its Entire State Code, the Supreme Court Rules

The case, Georgia v. Public.Resource.Org, No. 18-1150, concerned the 54 volumes of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, which contains state statutes and related materials. The state, through LexisNexis, a legal publisher, makes the statutes themselves available online, and it has said it does not object to others doing the same thing. But people who want to see the annotations, prepared by lawyers working for LexisNexis as part of a financial arrangement with the state, must pay.