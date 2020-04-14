Georgia Fowler: ‘I’m here now – and making the most of it’

Georgia Fowler practically lives on airplanes. As one of the world’s most in-demand models, it’s not uncommon to find the New Zealand-born Fowler jetting between her bases in Los Angeles and New York – or just about anywhere else on the world map.

But, like the rest of the globe, she has had to alter that outlook in recent weeks. With fashion shoots cancelled or postponed, and self-isolation and social distancing now the new normal, the 27-year-old’s routine has changed drastically – and she has found herself in the unusual position of staying put in one place.

media_camera Georgia Fowler practically lives on airplanes, as one of the world's most in-demand models.

“I’m so grateful to be here in Australia with my family and not cooped up in a New York apartment, feeling lonely,” Fowler tells Stellar from her sister Kate’s home in Sydney.

“Though at such a devastating and uncertain time, I’m making the most of it. I don’t think I’d have ever get this time off work with to spend with my sister and nieces who are at the most gorgeous age.

“A lot of my shoots were being postponed in the States, and I got a job opportunity here, so I just went, ‘OK, I’ll come back.’ And then… everything really shut down. I came with a carry-on suitcase as if I would only be here for five days, but that has all changed.”

media_camera "I came with a carry-on suitcase as if I would only be here for five days, but that has all changed." media_camera "I'm so grateful to be here in Australia with my family and not cooped up in a New York apartment, feeling lonely."

From workout videos to recipe ideas, the IMG model has been keeping busy, sharing her day-to-day at-home activities on social media. With 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone, it’s little wonder Fowler treats the task seriously.

“With a large social media following, you have some responsibility, and it’s about being mindful of that and sharing what you hope your content will encourage people positively. It’s rewarding to be able to use your voice and show who you are,” she says.

“Social media does come with a lot of pressure and there are some days where it does feel more negative than good. I’m also only human so it’s hard to never compare yourself.”

And if she ever gets negative comments, Fowler adds, “I know the people that know me don’t judge me, and know what I am really like.”

media_camera Fowler with boyfriend Nathan Dalah in Paris earlier this year. media_camera Fowler walking on the Victoria's Secret Fashion show in 2018.

Fowler’s international profile exploded when, after modelling for the likes of Chanel, Balmain and Miu Miu, she booked a then-dream job in the extravagant Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016 – after having famously been rejected for the all-star line-up five times before – and would walk in three consecutive annual events, with her last appearance at the last Victoria’s Secret show in 2018.

“At the time, that was the pinnacle of my career – it was every dream I wanted” Fowler tells Stellar. “I feel so fortunate I got to tick off such a bucket list opportunity. I loved every minute. And I guess following that, being so driven, I’m kind of like ‘OK, done that. Now, what’s the next step?’”

The model’s latest role is as the face of New Zealand-based brand MONDAY, a line of salon-quality haircare products in top shelf-worthy millennial-pink packaging that’s accessible to all.

It’s the latest step in a career Fowler hopes to evolve so that she is just as involved in the business side of things as she is fronting for the cameras. Asked to cite her inspiration, she names models-turned-moguls Elle Macpherson and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

media_camera Georgia Fowler features in Stellar.

“They’re absolute bosses. They’re really authentic,” she enthuses. “Following modelling, it’s something I want to do – brand development and putting out products. Being in a different country every four days was fine, but I had no life.

“As you get older, it becomes more important to do what makes you happy – for me, [that’s] being close to family and having more control over my schedule.”

That also includes spending more time with her boyfriend Nathan Dalah, the Australian restaurateur behind salad chain Fishbowl. “He’s pretty low-key, but he knows [social media] is part of my job. He does well,” Fowler says good-humouredly of her boyfriend’s cameos on her Instagram videos.

And Dalah is getting used to being behind the camera, too. Along with Fowler’s sister Kate, he has been acting as her stand-in photographer as of late, a bit of a romantic remedy as she tries to make do with the restrictions in place. “I know how different angles can look, a high angle versus a low angle, and making sure you’re facing the light. I have to give them a bit of guidance,” Fowler quips. “They haven’t failed me yet!”

