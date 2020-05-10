Georgia Toffolo, 25, appears to break lockdown rules by meeting up with her father and a friend

She was previously accused of flouting lockdown rules to attend a dog’s birthday party.

And Georgia Toffolo appeared to be ignoring official advice again as she went for a stroll with her father and a friend on Sunday.

The Made in Chelsea star, 25, had previously suggested she was isolating alone at her home in Chelsea.

But the I’m A Celebrity winner appeared in close proximity to her friend, who was carrying a dog, and father Gary Bennett as they headed to her home.

Government rules state that people living in different households should not meet and that people should should not be in gatherings of more than two in public.

For the outing, Georgia looked ready for summer in a frilly white shirt, denim shorts and open toed white sandals.

She carried a wicker picnic basket as well as a handbag, and accessorised with sunglasses.

The beauty wore her golden tresses in a half ponytail as she enjoyed the outing during lockdown.

MailOnline has contacted Georgia’s representative for comment.

It comes after she was previously criticised for flouting lockdown rules to attend a dog’s birthday party.

The reality star joined her friend Jess Hydleman at her house in London, where two men were also in attendance, reported The Sun.

The party was for Jess’ dog, where they took part in a Zoom call to celebrate – despite lockdown rules stating people should only leave their homes for exercise and essential trips for food or medication.

This comes after Toff revealed that her grandfather has passed away after contracting coronavirus and that her grandmother caught the virus while visiting him in hospital.

The incriminating video – which was leaked to The Sun via a source supposedly involved in the Zoom call – featured Toff in a pink dress.

She is heard off-camera at one point asking, ‘how’s Squirrel is he okay?’ and saying, ‘well done Squirrel!’ while everyone toasts the dog.

The source told The Sun: ‘Toff left her home on Friday to visit Jess in London for her dog’s party.

‘Of all the reason’s to breach lockdown rules, your friend’s pooch’s first birthday is hardly essential travel.

‘It was so surprising to see Toff making such a blunder – especially after she has been so vocal during the pandemic.’

While one of the men is unknown, the other is the boyfriend of Toff’s friend Jess, who is the ex-fiance of troubled former-Big Brother star Marco Pierre White Junior.

Toff is supporting the NHS by having a junior doctor, who works on the frontline battling COVID-19, live at her flat in Chelsea rent-free, for easy access to Westminster Hospital.

She said the frontline healthcare worker had helped her and her family deal with the death of her grandfather Umberto Toffolo, just two weeks ago.

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s, White Wine Question time podcast she said: ‘My grandfather passed away a couple of weeks ago…

‘I’m sure my grandfather will be put down as a coronavirus death, and its awful but he did die of coronavirus we knew he did have it for 10 days before he did pass away but my grandfather has been very unwell for the past six months – nearly a year so.

‘My grandmother actually caught it off him in hospital and I spoke to her yesterday and thank goodness she has turned a corner and she is good now.’

Toff’s grandfather flew out to Australia in 2017 to surprise the star after she was crowned the winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

MailOnline has contacted Georgia’s representatives.