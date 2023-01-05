GEP'S INDUSTRY-LEADING PROCUREMENT & SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE NOW AVAILABLE IN THE MICROSOFT AZURE MARKETPLACE

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to GEP SMART™, to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

CLARK, N.J., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — GEP, a leading provider of supply chain strategy, software, and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, today announced the availability of GEP SMART, an AI-powered source-to-pay platform, in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Global enterprises can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management.

GEP SMART, used in 120 countries and recently named the world’s best procurement software for the second straight year, enables global companies to drive efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all direct and indirect spend while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs to achieve maximum ROI. The GEP SMART functions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace include: spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, savings project management, catalog management, and category workbench.

“Through our solutions, we strive to digitally transform procurement operations, drive shorter time to value and accelerate return on investment,” said Suresh Visvanathan, global head of software sales, GEP. “The availability of our GEP SMART solutions in the Azure Marketplace enables us to offer these key benefits to a wider range of organizations. We are excited to potentially reach new global markets, upsell, and cross-sell our solutions as customers move their workloads to the cloud.”

“Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome GEP’s solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use. Learn more about GEP SMART on its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About GEP Software

GEP Software provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP’s software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP’s cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world’s leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

