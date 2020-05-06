Gerard Murtagh, husband of radio host Emily Jade O’Keeffe, loves life on the Gold Coast

Gerard Murtagh, CEO at The MenGroup and owner of SanitiseMen, a company that sanitises workplaces and homes.

Gerard Murtagh’s SanitiseMen business may be right in the thick of things during coronavirus, but life is pretty good when you can retreat at day’s end to the coast.

Mr Murtagh – the chief executive of The MenGroup and owner of SanitiseMen, a company that sanitises workplaces and homes – and his radio show host wife Jade O’Keeffe, are among the lucky ones who live in their dream home.

MORE QLD REAL ESTATE NEWS

Granny flats keeping families together in isolation

Private rooftop terrace for every buyer

Prototype vertical school of the future set for QLD suburb

Where do you live and why?

I live in Ashmore on the Gold Coast with my wife, radio host Emily Jade O’Keeffe, and our two children. We decided to buy there because we really liked the feel of the suburb and that it was close to schools and to the head office of my business, The MenGroup.

What do you love about your home?

We built the house in 2015 with the intention that it would be our forever home, so we included everything we wanted in it. The one thing I really like is the pool bar we added. We can sit in the bar area and spend countless hours watching the kids play in the pool and it’s a great spot to sit and watch sport on television on the weekend.

What would you change about your home?

The one thing I would like to add isn’t actually inside but outside. We don’t have a barbecue area. The weather is so great here, it would be nice to have a dedicated barbecue area where we can sit as a family or entertain friends.

What is the best thing about your suburb?

Ashmore has a lot of great parks and our children love playing there or riding their bikes. There are also plenty of running tracks so when I do get some spare time I can get out and do some exercise.

If money was no option, what would be your fantasy home and where?

I would love to be on acreage in a large home that has enough room for a tennis court, basketball court, horses and all the big toys.

What was the best piece of property advice you were given?

You make your money on the way in, so buy well. Also don’t over capitalise, if you don’t intend to stay in the property long term.