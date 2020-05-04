German Bundesliga and second division had 10 positive COVID-19 cases from first two rounds of tests

The Bundesliga and German second division have recorded 10 positive coronavirus tests among 36 clubs as the league’s bosses rush to restart the football season.

The DFL says they have performed 1,724 tests for COVID-19 on players and staff over over two rounds while clubs continue to prepare at their training grounds.

Cologne have already registered three cases, while Bundesliga II side Stuttgart had revealed one ‘inconclusive result’.

German football bosses are rushing to bring football back to finish the season before July

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to rule on whether football can restart on Wednesday

The tests were part of the DFL’s hygiene concept as it bids to restart the two top divisions some time in May, with clubs desperate to avoid the threat of huge financial damage if the shutdown continues.

It says teams will also undertake a ‘mandatory training camp under quarantine conditions before a possible continuation.’

Chancellor Angela Merkel and 16 state governors have postponed a decision until Wednesday on whether the Bundesliga could resume behind closed doors, with German football rushing to meet the deadline of ending the season before July.

Players have returned to training, but Cologne announced three positive results from tests

The Bundesliga has been on pause since 11th March, with nine games left to play for most clubs in the division.

The restart could look bizarre, with players facing the possibility of playing in masks and being told not to touch one another in scenarios such as celebrations – all while playing in front on eerily empty arenas.

The entire squad of league leaders Bayern Munich have tested negative for Covid-19, but clubs are have now been instructed not to release news of their test results after Cologne’s announcement.