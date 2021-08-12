Get 15 bottles of wine for $65 with this limited-time deal

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Stock your wine rack with this Splash Wines bundle, on sale for 34% off. As of Aug. 9, get 15 bottles of wine for just $65.

Who really needs an excuse to drink delicious wine?

Having a bottle or two on hand is always a good idea. And now, with this deal from Splash Wines, you can get a restock of 15 bottles shipped directly to your door and spend less than $5 on each bottle.

Splash wines curate seasonal selections of wines that earn the coveted “best seller” title from each season. These are the customer favorites that get the highest reviews on SplashWines.com. Typically, Splash Wines offers 10 different wines for up to $20 per bottle, so this super deal won’t last long. This exclusive deal of 15 bottles contains summer seasonal wines, so you can celebrate the last month of summer before fall hits.

Whether you’re an exclusive red drinker or you love to try new things, this is the perfect deal for you. You can select all reds, all whites, or mixed when you redeem the voucher. All you have to do to get started is subscribe to the Splash Wines Club and enter the special discount code at checkout.

This deal is virtually risk-free since if you receive a bottle that you don’t like, you can be issued a store credit for the bottles within 180 days of purchase, no questions asked. Plus, you’ll even get $20 of Splash cash for future purchases when you refer a friend to the exclusive deals. It makes sense why this is such a highly-rated brand on TrustPilot, earning 4.6 out of 5 stars, to be exact.

Normally, 15 bottles of summer wine from Splash retail for $99. But, for a limited time, you can score 34% off and get 15 full-size bottles for just $65 (plus shipping).