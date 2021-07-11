Get 2 audiobooks for the price of one during this Audible sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $14.95: Select two titles for the price of one credit during Audible’s Wanderlust Sale, which ends July 11.

You might have an ambitious summer reading list, but not a lot of time to sit down and read all the books on it — whether you’re traveling or just busy day-to-day. Opting for audiobooks means you can listen to your reading list while you’re on the move.

Audible is hosting a sale to help you tackle your reading goals. Through July 11, you can get two Audible titles for one credit. Depending on your Audible membership, you might already have a credit available. If not, you can purchase one for $14.95.

This sale includes popular titles like Open Book by Jessica Simpson and 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, as well as picks from plenty of genres and for plenty of ages. Just select your two titles and head to checkout to start listening.

