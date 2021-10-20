Get $30 off this cat DNA kit

TL;DR: Get closer to your kitty with the Basepaws Breed, Health, and DNA Test Kit, on sale for just $99 with the code PAWS15 — that’s a 23% discount.

Sometimes it seems like dogs get all the attention with new product launches, but there is a DNA kit that caters to feline friends specifically. If you’ve ever wondered what breed your cat is, what health issues it could be predisposed to, and its other unique features, there’s an easy way to learn about your four-legged friend directly from home.

With the Basepaws Breed, Health, and DNA Test Kit, you can begin to understand all the little secrets about your cat that it can never tell you. The test itself is easy and non-invasive. All you have to do is gently swab the inside of your cat’s cheek with the included swab tool for two to five seconds. Then, ship off the swab in the included envelope, and within four to six weeks, you’ll get a full breed, DNA, and health report on your pet.

You can find out how similar your cat’s genome is to a tiger, lion, cougar, and other big cats out in the wild. You’ll also get a report on 39 different genetic markers that can report mutation, carrier status, and predisposition to 17 diseases. Since this kit also helps identify breed groups, you can estimate your cat’s origins to more than 21 breed types and four different breed regions.

See everything else you can learn from this highly-rated test kit in the video below:

The Basepaws Breed, Health, and DNA Test Kit typically retails for $129, but for a limited time, you can take $30 off at checkout when you enter the code PAWS15. That makes this complete kit just $99. Plus, with your purchase, you’ll also get a dental health test kit to see if any hidden health issues are hiding in your cat’s teeth. It’s a $79 value, but you won’t have to pay a dime extra.

Credit: Basepaws Buying Options Basepaws Breed, Health, and DNA Test Kit $99 at the Mashable SHop

