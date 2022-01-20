Get 5 cybersecurity certification prep courses for £50

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle is on sale for £50.43, saving you 95% on list price.

To practice law, you have to pass the bar exam. To practice medicine, you need a license. And to work in cybersecurity, you’re going to need some certifications. A company isn’t going to trust you to protect their most precious data if you don’t have the credentials that prove you can.

Fortunately, it’s not quite as complicated as you might think. In fact, if you’ve got £50 and about 147 hours to spare, you can prepare for some of the most in-demand cybersecurity certifications around with the 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSec Professional Certification Bundle.

It features five cybersecurity certification prep courses from the dedicated and experienced instructors from iCollege, so you can step into the role with ease. Each course focuses on a specific certification and you can work through the content completely on your own time.

These guides are designed for those already in the IT world looking to advance to a professional cybersecurity role. And for a limited time, the full collection will only cost you £50.43.