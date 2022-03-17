Get 6 ethical hacking courses for just $8 a pop and learn to navigate online threats

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: The Complete 2022 PenTest & Ethical Hacking Bundle is, as of March 15, on sale for $49. It’s ordinarily worth $1,770, so that’s 97% off.

New threats are constantly popping up online — from creative scams to unprecedented hacks. And while there’s no real way to predict future disasters, a great way to prepare for these emerging threats is by learning ethical hacking.

Whether you want to eventually try your hand at a cybersecurity career or you just want to learn more about detecting and protecting yourself from online threats, the Complete 2022 PenTest and Ethical Hacking Bundle can get you started. It includes six online courses on penetration testing, ethical hacking, and cybersecurity as a whole. One course is even designed to prepare you for an essential certification exam. The deal is worth $1,770, but when you snag all six courses together, you’ll pay only $49 — just over $8 per course.

Courses are led by the instructors at iCollege, under the parent company XpertSkills. Information is presented in a talk-show format to keep it entertaining, with hands-on projects to complete along the way. XpertSkills is an official CompTIA partner as well. So, if you decide to follow the cybersecurity career path, the courses have the stamp of approval for being official tools and resources to prep for certification exams.

You’ll learn the common tools and techniques used by penetration testers, explore hacking platforms and test environments, and discover and exploit buffer overflows, cross site scripting attacks, and more as you work your way through the content. And since knowing is just the half of it, you’ll also learn how to apply basic hacking skills and try your new tools to scan multiple purposely vulnerable, virtual machines.

Take your time working through the nearly 102 hours of content and pick up some new skills and pointers on detecting and protecting yourself from threats online.

Prices subject to change.