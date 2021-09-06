Get 7 artistic design apps from Pixarra for just $40

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

You’ve already got the talent, but these seven design apps — created exclusively for artists — will help you take your work to the next level, and centralize it on a digital platform. This studio bundle includes access to the best programs, editing tools, brushes, and more to truly make your art come alive.

You’ll gain access to seven different Pixarra apps, including Paint Studio 3, where you can create natural media paintings and draw with a simple interface. This program is made to be simple and streamlined so you can focus on your creative output in an intuitive space.

You’ll also get Blob Studio 3, which focuses on helping you create individual objects that you might create in other Pro Studio software. Blob brushes allow you to model and shape your objects and then paint them so there are crisp lines every time. You can even keep shaping and editing your objects after you’ve created them. The expanded color palette truly makes designs pop.

The inclusion of Luminance Studio 3 helps you focus on painting with luminance for both natural media and a design style of artwork. With over 140 specialized brushes and automated solutions, you’ll create your vision quicker than ever.

Tree Studio 3, Liquid Studio 3, Pixel Studio 3, and Selfie Studio 3 round out the bundle. These apps will open up the world of pixel art, individual object creation for Pro Studio, and photo editing, so you can make all of your artwork look exactly how you want it to. This full collection of digital painting and editing tools can change the way you create on the computer for the rest of your life and make it easier to turn your fleeting thoughts and ideas into art.

Together, these seven art design apps typically retail for $79, but for a limited time, you can gain access to all of them for just $39.99 — that’s 50% off of the regular retail price.