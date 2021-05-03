Get 70 hours of Adobe Creative Cloud training on sale

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: As of April 30, pay what you wish (with a catch) for The Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle.

Maybe you’re launching a business and need an eye-catching logo. Or perhaps you want to spruce up your personal website to attract more clients. Maybe you just want to step up your social media accounts. Whatever your reasoning, it can save you a ton of time, money, and energy to learn how to take care of your graphic design needs yourself.

This Epic 2021 Adobe Creative Cloud Bundle has you covered, with 70 hours of content on Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator, and more. Designed for all levels, these eight courses can help beginners find their way around the gold standard graphic design programs and help intermediate to advanced users learn tips and tricks they didn’t know prior. The instructors are all highly rated, with 4.2 out of 5 stars and up, and include designer and artist Hans Fleurimont, Adobe-certified instructors and experts Daniel Walter Scott and Mark Gatter, UI/UX designer Aleksandar Cucukovic, and more.

You’ll get a complete introduction to Photoshop, the most popular photo editor around, where you’ll learn how to add special effects, masks, layers, and more to make your dull photos more dynamic. You’ll also dive into Adobe’s other flagship software, Illustrator, and discover how to use anchor points and pen tricks to design logos, charts, graphs, and other illustrations. There are also courses dedicated to After Effects, which will help you step up your animation and motion graphics; Adobe XD, which can take your web presence to new heights; and Premiere Pro, where you’ll learn to edit videos like a professional.

By the end of all eight courses, you’ll be able to tackle all sorts of digital design tasks without the need for extra help. Plus, with lifetime access and updates, you can always return to your training when you need a refresher.

While these courses are regularly $200 apiece, you can snag the whole bundle for whatever price you want as long as you beat the average price. If you don’t beat the average price, you’ll still get two great courses.