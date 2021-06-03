fbpx
June 3, 2021

Get a 2-year VPN subscription for under $45

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

With any luck, you’ll be as happy as this guy.

Image: SurfShark 

TL;DR: Invest in a VPN with SurfShark. As of June 1, get a two-year subscription for $42.74, a total savings of 85.3%.

If you haven’t invested in a VPN yet, now’s the time to snag a great deal on a two-year subscription.

When you connect to the web via SurfShark VPN, you’ll be covered with military-grade AES-256-GCM encryption and IKEv2 and OpenVPN protocols. SurfShark also offers a CleanWeb™ feature, which blocks ads, trackers, and malware while you browse — potentially improving your connection speed to boot.

Here’s a glimpse at how it works:

Regularly, two years of unlimited SurfShark VPN access cost $290. But you can snag this subscription for only $42.74 for a limited time.

