Get a $20 Costco Shop Card to help you ring in spring

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Get a $20 Costco Shop Card with a one-year Executive membership subscription for new members.

It’s that time of year when we’re all feeling done with winter — cross that off the list, time to move on! While the pessimists among us may feel like spring is still weeks away, the optimists know it’s closer than you think.

The good news is Costco has everything you need to get yourself and your home warm weather-ready, and since a Costco membership gives you access to members-only discounts and budget-friendly warehouse pricing year-round, you’re looking at a win/win situation. Right now, when you sign up for a one-year Costco Executive membership subscription you’ll get a $20 Costco Shop Card. (Or a $10 shop card with a Costco Gold Star membership subscription.) Here are a few ways to put that shop card to good use.

Stay warm on a cool night with this patio heater.

Credit: Fire Sense

Nothing says ‘first signs of spring’ quite like those warmer afternoons, but those can be quickly followed by much cooler evenings this time of year. Don’t let minor details like swinging temperatures cramp your outdoor style: This easy patio heater can keep your porch comfortable, so you can extend outdoor time as late as you want.

Don’t let those resolutions slip just yet.

Credit: ProForm

This set of six weights (two 3-lb., two 5-lb., and two 8-lb.) is the perfect way to tone up for warm weather clothes and activities. Easy-to-grip neoprene means they won’t slip out of your hands, and the anti-roll design means they won’t roll onto your toes.

Spring cleaning in its strongest form.

Credit: Kärcher

Anyone who says pressure washing isn’t fun has never pressure washed. Get every surface of your house, patio, and yard cleaned and ready for spring with this lightweight, compact, easy to setup pressure washer — and get ready to have a new favorite household chore.