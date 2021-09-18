Get a massage gun and a 2-year fitness app subscription for over 50% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

The days of long bike rides and casual jaunts around the park are coming to a close as we inch closer to cold weather. But that doesn’t mean you have to bail on physical activity. In fact, with this deal on Openfit Fitness App, you can exercise from pretty much anywhere at any time of year. Plus, after getting in your daily sweat sessions, you can get much-needed muscle relief with the DynaMini Massage Gun.

For a limited time, both the two-year fitness app subscription and massage gun are on sale for just $154 — over 50% off the usual price.

With the Openfit app, you can choose from structured programs, monthly challenges, and hundreds of live and on-demand workouts, which include yoga, strength training, stretching, barre, cardio, and more. If you prefer to work out on your own time, there are 16 structured daily programs to choose from. If you work better with a strict schedule, the live trainer-led classes offer a more personalized regimen, with over 450 classes each week and personal trainers who know your goals and help you reach them. It also helps you create customized meal plans, track your calories and macros, and discover tons of tasty recipes.

With instructors like Lita Lewis, Lisa Hubbard, and Jordan Morello, you’ll reach your goals in no time, whether that means getting in shape, losing weight, or feeling healthier. It’s no wonder the app has earned 4.9 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 4.6 on Google Play.

When you’re finished with your workouts, reach for the DynaMini Massage Gun, which will help break up any knots and loosen any tight muscles. It weighs less than two pounds, has four different speeds, and comes with four different massage heads for customized relief.

