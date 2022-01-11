Get a new smartwatch for just over $50

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

When it comes to smartwatches, the Apple Watch is the cream of the crop. With the new Series 7, Apple has even further improved its flagship smartwatch and made it more accommodating to all lifestyles. But, let’s be real, who wants to spend $400 on a new watch?

If you’re looking for a useful smartwatch alternative that won’t break the bank, consider this 1.75” HD Touch Screen Smartwatch, on sale for more than half off for a limited time.

This smartwatch is a valuable fitness and lifestyle partner that won’t make a significant dent in your wallet. Pair it with your Bluetooth-compatible devices to receive and make calls, or get SMS and message notifications, and stay connected all day long. The 230mAh battery is fully charged in 120 minutes and lasts for up to three days of regular use, keeping you fully in the loop with the 1.75″ HD touch screen without needing to look at your phone all the time.

If you’re getting into fitness in 2022, the smartwatch monitors your heart rate, blood pressure, and sleeping patterns to help you develop better habits. There’s even a gauge for your oxygen levels. And, thanks to an IP67 waterproof rating, you can wear it in any weather and activate it for a variety of sport modes, including running, cycling, and more. Plus, with smart notifications, you’ll get weather alerts, alarm notifications, timer notifications, or remote capture notifications on-the-go without having to look at your phone.

Stay connected and stay in shape with a smartwatch that won’t go over your budget. For a limited time, you can get the 1.75” HD Touch Screen Smartwatch for 52% off $113 at just $53.95. That’s a fraction of what you’d pay for bigger brand name models.

