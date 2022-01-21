Get a rowing machine for less than $225 at Amazon

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $174: As of Jan. 19, the Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine is on sale at Amazon for $224.99 instead of its usual $399. That’s a savings of 44%.

Treadmills and ellipticals are all well and good, but rowing machines have been gaining traction in the home fitness realm lately, and for good reason: They provide a full-body workout that’s a good combination of strength training and cardio, with little stress to your joints. Done properly, rowing can even promote better posture.

The only downsides to having a rowing machine? Size and price. The Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine doesn’t do much to alleviate the first concern (though it does fold over for upright storage when not in use). If you have the space, though, it sure is a bargain.

The machine features an LCD monitor that keeps tabs on your workout, with numbers denoting time, count, calories, total count, and scan. The extra-long slide rail can be adjusted to suit people of any height. Its magnetic resistance is also adjustable, so you can customize the intensity of your workout.

Credit: Sunny Health & Fitness

