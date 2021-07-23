Get a year of Photoshop rival Pixlr for just $20

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Can’t afford Photoshop? Opt for a subscription to the Pixlr photo editing service, which is on sale for 79% off. As of July 21, get one year of access for only $19.99.

Pixlr is a flexible browser-based photo editing suite for beginners and pros. Its claim to fame: It has an intuitive layout that’s super easy to use, even for editing newbies.

In seconds, for example, you can remove the entire background from a portrait or selfie and swap it for something more exciting. You’ll get access to filters, effects, overlays, icons, stickers, decorative texts, and other assets. Social media templates are also included, so you can edit your photo to fit YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Since Pixlr is browser-based, you can edit your photos directly from your browser. And if you ever need help, there are plenty of video tutorials at your disposal.

While it’s regularly $95 for a year’s access, you can get a Pixlr Premium subscription for only $19.99 for a limited time.