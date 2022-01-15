Get in the 3D printer game with some seriously huge savings from Glowforge

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Save up to $10,000 on 3D printers from Glowforge.

If you’re into crafts and DIY endeavors or have ever dreamed about launching a side hustle on Etsy, then you’ve probably already been looking into a 3D printer. After all, they allow you to make custom items at home. The challenge though is the materials needed for most typical 3D printers are limited to plastics and other filaments.

That’s why Glowforge’s laser 3D printers are so intriguing. Rather than using filament to build items from the ground up, Glowforge models use lasers to carve products. This means you can use many different materials, from leather to wood to acrylic, in the machines.

Glowforge will print from most popular file formats, including JPG, PNG, and PDF, making it easy to create designs that are ready to print. There’s no monthly fee associated with Glowforge’s cloud service, and the company is running some pretty incredible deals on their printers to kick off 2022 — the biggest discounts they’ll offer all year.

If you’re new to the 3D printing world and are just getting started, then the Glowforge Basic entry-level printer should be just what you need. It’s normally $6,000, but you can snag it for a limited time for $2,995 — that’s over 50% off. The Glowforge Basic allows you to create beautiful, precise prints on a variety of materials at home.



If you are looking for a more premium 3D experience for personal use, then the Glowforge Plus is a great option. It has a top speed that’s twice that of the Basic model, plus it’s built to last thanks to premium components and a year-long warranty. The fact that you can get this model at $3,995 — over $5,000 off its original price — is just icing on the cake. And if you order a Plus or Pro model, they’ll throw in an additional $249 off plus free shipping.



If you’re 3D printing for a small business, or speed is an important factor, then you should look at Glowforge’s most popular model, the Glowforge Pro. It can handle much larger objects than either the Basic or the Plus, and it’s three times faster than the Basic. It also features a faster cut speed than either model and has enhanced cooling features — which means you can use it all day without worrying. Snag it for $5,9995.