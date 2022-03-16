Get MS Office 2021 for your Mac *and* learn the ins and outs of every program for $80

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of March 13, you can get The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle + Lifetime License of MS Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 for just $79.99, which comes down to 94% off.

Working from home and using your own devices often comes with a few obstacles for Mac users. One being that they need Microsoft Office to interact and collaborate with their coworkers effectively. If you’re a Mac user who can’t hang with your PC-owning remote team any longer, this Premium Microsoft Office Bundle should be on your radar.

The Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle and Lifetime License to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac offers not only lifetime access to the essential software, but training on how to use each program. And currently, you can get both for only $79.99.

This one-time purchase gives you a lifetime license to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. For one Mac for use at home or work. You’ll get download links and software license keys instantly, so you can start poking around on each program immediately. Plus, you’ll have access to free customer service support if you ever have any issues.

Of course, most of those issues will likely be answered in the Premium Microsoft Office Training Bundle, which features six courses and 28 hours of in-depth content on each program, led by pros like Chris Dutton of Maven Analytics.

You’ll learn how to get started formatting and working in Microsoft Word. Whether you’ve been using it on and off since grade school or are a complete beginner, there are tips and tricks included in the course you never knew before. Similarly, you’ll dive into the basic tools, formulas, and analyzing abilities of Excel.

You’ll also learn how to streamline communication with your remote colleagues with Teams, set up your email effectively with Outlook, overhaul the way you take notes and organize data with OneNote, and create engaging presentations and designs with PowerPoint. Newbies and pros alike will find new ways to make the most of each program.

For just $79.99 (a $1,549 value), get lifetime access to Microsoft Office and learn how to use every tool it contains.

