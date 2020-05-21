Get ready for Cha Cha for Charity

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Andrew Palmer will be cha cha cha-ing his way to raising funds for two charities in a 24-hour danceathon next week. Cha Cha for Charity will begin on May 29 from 9am in the hopes of raising funds for The Examiner’s Winter Relief Appeal and SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY. He said he chose SUSC because of the increased demand for mental health services during COVID-19 and the appeal for its range of local recipients. “I’ll be dancing 24-hours straight, non-stop, there will be a couple of toilet breaks but they will just be going to the toilet and coming back,” Mr Palmer said. Mr Palmer has secured a number of guests to join him either on the physical stage, whilst social distancing, at the Door of Hope or virtually through social media live options. He said we will get a look at some politicians dancing and his step daughter Lily Cornish, the two-time Dancing with the Stars contestant. IN OTHER NEWS: Fresh off winning Britain’s Greatest Dancer 2020 ballroom and Latin dancers Michael and Jowita will also be joining in. “There will always be someone dancing and I have got an amazing list of people: local business people, local sporting identities, interstate people, international guests will be joining,” he said. “It’s absolutely mind-blowing the support I’ve had in the last 24 hours, it just keeps growing and growing.” For the last six years he has been running a Give Me 5 for Kids event, but because of COVID-19 he said he gained inspiration from a friend in the United Kingdom to do the 24-hour challenge. Mr Palmer said he had not done any special training but hoped his 30 year dance career would be enough. “I still don’t know how I’m going to get through it but I will,” he said. Businesses have donated prizes to encourage donations, with each donation earning an entry, and a prize will be given away every hour. To donate visit the GoFundMe page. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/e191153c-898f-4f78-9f2b-5f8ecca9eb21.jpg/r260_427_4863_3028_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg