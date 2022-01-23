Get ready to live life with AppGallery and the new HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Together with the recent launch of HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket in Malaysia, a legend reborn that represents a new chapter of Huawei mobile’s all-scenario experiences, AppGallery also showcases its continuous progress in expanding its app ecosystem.

From food delivery, mobile banking, cashless payment, entertainment, travel and booking to game, AppGallery, the app market by Huawei, is ever ready with a diverse and growing variety of local apps that cater to the vast majority of users’ everyday life needs.

24/7 mobile banking needs

Mobile banking app provides conveniences for users to access to a wide range of banking services and manage their money at their fingertips. Banking apps like Maybank2u, MAE by Maybank2u, CIMB Clicks Malaysia, GO by Bank Islam, allianceonline Mobile, HLB Connect, PB engage MY, RHB Mobile are already available through AppGallery. Users can also experience easier access to their EPF account via i-Akaun from the app platform.





Mobile banking app provides conveniences for users to access to a wide range of banking services and manage their money at their fingertips. Banking apps like are already available through AppGallery. Users can also experience easier access to their EPF account via from the app platform. Tap and pay contactless payment

Most-used e-wallets in Malaysia including Boost, Fave, GrabPay (via the Grab app), Touch ‘n Go and more are ready for download from AppGallery. Besides, contactless payment app for special needs such as Flexi Parking – for street parking and compound payment, and Setel – for fuel payment are also available to serve users.





Most-used e-wallets in including and more are ready for download from AppGallery. Besides, contactless payment app for special needs such as – for street parking and compound payment, and – for fuel payment are also available to serve users. Food delivery at doorstep

As the pandemic continues and more people working from home, food delivery service has become a necessity. Food delivery apps in AppGallery like GrabFood (via the Grab app), EASI, Foodpanda, ZUS Coffee and Tealive help to offer a wide selection of restaurants and food types at ease.





As the pandemic continues and more people working from home, food delivery service has become a necessity. Food delivery apps in AppGallery like help to offer a wide selection of restaurants and food types at ease. Shop everything via apps

E-commerce trend is here to stay, as it provides efficient and convenient shopping experience for users. Besides the “shop for everything” e-commerce apps in AppGallery such as Lazada and Shopee MY , users can also restock groceries using Lotus’s Scan&Shop or purchase health and beauty care products from MY Watsons . For preloved items, Carousell and Mudah.my are the useful apps for users to dispose or explore hidden gems.





E-commerce trend is here to stay, as it provides efficient and convenient shopping experience for users. Besides the “shop for everything” e-commerce apps in AppGallery such as , users can also restock groceries using or purchase health and beauty care products from . For preloved items, are the useful apps for users to dispose or explore hidden gems. Enjoy music, video and movie on-the-go

AppGallery users can now enjoy the local video content on-the-go with apps such as Astro GO, iflix, HUAWEI Video and tonton . For movie lovers, they can now book movie tickets hassle-free from Golden Screen Cinemas, TGV Cinemas and Dadi Cinema apps.

In the meantime, the local radio, music and podcast app – SYOK, which consists of 85 online radio stations has also joined AppGallery. By downloading SYOK from AppGallery, users can now stream its music and radio content from smartphones, smartwatches and tablets. Moreover, the app has also recently integrated with the latest HUAWEI P50 Pocket, which allows users to even enjoy SYOK from the phone’s cover screen directly.





AppGallery users can now enjoy the local video content on-the-go with apps such as . For movie lovers, they can now book movie tickets hassle-free from and apps. In the meantime, the local radio, music and podcast app – which consists of 85 online radio stations has also joined AppGallery. By downloading SYOK from AppGallery, users can now stream its music and radio content from smartphones, smartwatches and tablets. Moreover, the app has also recently integrated with the latest HUAWEI P50 Pocket, which allows users to even enjoy SYOK from the phone’s cover screen directly. Travel needs under one roof

Travel apps help users to better plan their trips by offering services including ticket, transport, accommodation booking and more in one app . airasia super app, Malaysia Airlines and Traveloka are some of the top-rated travel apps from AppGallery. In addition, SOCAR and TREVO , two popular car rental and sharing apps in the app market also providing a wide variety of car selections to suit different travel needs.





Travel apps help users to better plan their trips by offering services including ticket, transport, accommodation booking and more in one app are some of the top-rated travel apps from AppGallery. In addition, , two popular car rental and sharing apps in the app market also providing a wide variety of car selections to suit different travel needs. Have fun with mobile games

AppGallery also partners with leading gaming developers to offer users with popular game titles. Well liked games in Malaysia are Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legend Bang Bang, Fishdom, Gardenscapes, Evony: the King’s Return, Piggy GO – Clash of Coin and many more, for users to immerse in exciting, challenging and enriching games.

Exclusive app giftpacks for HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket users

AppGallery will continue to release new and high-quality apps into the platform, at the same time collaborate with app partners to provide exclusive offerings for Huawei users.

Now, in celebration of the HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket launch, AppGallery’s app partners have generously offered attractive vouchers for users’ lifestyle needs, ranging from food, travel and entertainment offerings.

With any purchase of the HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket, users will be able to enjoy an exclusive gift packs which can be claimed through Member Center.

Vouchers for lifestyle needs: (limited supply on a first come, first serve basis) EASI Voucher : 18% off up to RM10

ZUS Coffee : 1 cup of CEO Latté voucher (worth up to RM9.90)

tealive : Free 1 tealive voucher worth RM7

Dadi Cinema : Popcorn & drinks voucher (worth RM13)

Flexi Parking : Get RM30 parking credit when purchase Flexi Motor Protections

TGV Cinemas : 1 movie ticket (worth up to RM55)

SOCAR : 5 hours of free car rental SOCAR voucher for new user worth RM100; 30% off SOCAR voucher for old user

TREVO : 50% off rental TREVO voucher for new user; 30% off for old user (worth RM300)

Watsons : RM50 voucher

Traveloka : RM 20 Discount E-Coupon

BOOST : 28,888 Boost Stars (for HUAWEI P50 Pro buyers only)

AirAsia :

Hotel Voucher: RM50 off

Ride Vouchers: RM5 off

Food Vouchers: RM5 off

UOB: Enjoy 0% interest and 5% cashback with purchase of HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket with UOB IPP, at Huawei Experience Stores HUAWEI app vouchers: 1-month HUAWEI Video plus VIP and 2 HUAWEI Video Movie Pass

3-month HUAWEI Music Premium

HUAWEI Books book credit

3-month HUAWEI Themes redemption voucher

1-month HUAWEI Mobile Cloud 2TB storage

*Visit https://bit.ly/3AhSbfY for more details of HUAWEI P50 Pro and P50 Pocket or visit https://bit.ly/3FO9TIU to learn more about the app offerings on AppGallery.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

