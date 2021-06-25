Get stock market updates twice a day with this ad-free newsletter on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Get all the most important stock market news to your inbox with the Bullish Premium stock market email newsletter. As of June 23, get a lifetime subscription for only $29.99 — an 89% savings.

Bullish is a stock market email newsletter that gives you stock market updates, as well as the basics of what you need to know pertaining to stock futures, premarket data, current and historical performances for major indexes, and much more. But sometimes even once a day for stock market updates isn’t enough, since the industry is rapidly changing all the time.

With a premium subscription to Bullish, you’ll get two email newsletters each day: one that breaks down data and info before the market opens, and another after it closes.

The newsletter never shows you ads as you track top performance from S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, Bitcoin, and more. You can read and access the newsletters on any device, and browse and stay updated on year-to-date stats. It’s a quick and uncluttered way to take a peek at the overall market status. Whether you’re new to the game or a pro investor, you’ll find value in Bullish.

Normally, a lifetime premium subscription to Bullish retails for $299. For a limited time, however, you can get newsletter updates for life for just $29.99.