Get the Amazon Fire TV Cube—featuring Alexa for hands-free binge-watching—for 45 percent off

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a great way to convert your “dumb” TV into a smart TV with video streaming and Alexa. But what if you want to turn your sound bar and A/V receiver into smart devices too?

Enter the Amazon Fire TV Cube, a handy all-in-one streaming box—or shall we say cube—that instantly brings Alexa to just about all your entertainment devices. It’s on sale for just $90, or $75 off at QVC. This is the lowest price around—cheaper than Amazon, too. In true QVC fashion, it comes with free shipping, batteries, a voucher for more goodies, and EasyPay, which lets you cough up $22 for four months instead of $90 all at once.

Hands-free entertainment

The Fire TV Cube is a considerable upgrade from the Fire TV Stick. It’s speedier and more powerful, so you won’t get any buffering, pauses, or lag. It also comes with twice the amount of storage: 16GB.

Thanks to built-in Alexa, you can load Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and more with just the sound of your voice. You can use Alexa to control the TV—turn it on or off, search for movies and shows, change the volume, stream channels, and switch between cable and over-the-air. Of course, you can use Alexa to get up-to-the-minute news, weather reports, music, and podcasts per usual.

“This Fire TV Cube is super fast,” wrote a happy five-star reviewer. “I was getting such slow speed with my Fire Stick and a lot of buffering. I don’t get that with this lightning-fast unit I also love that I can control my TV and electronics with Alexa. Glad I made the switch.”

Bring on the remote

One of the biggest complaints from the first generation Fire TV Cube is that it didn’t come with a remote. But, with this second generation, Amazon has included the Alexa Remote for those times when you want to manually scroll through an episode guide.

“I use the remote to navigate menus and select specific episodes—it’s a lot quicker,” says a shopper.

Bottom line

Think of the Fire TV Cube as all-in-one streaming box for your TV, sound bar, and more—and a definite upgrade from the Fire TV Stick.

“It’s faster, more efficient, and wraps all the features we’re used to into one,” shares another reviewer. “It was easy to set up. Immediately, Alexa took control of my TV. I now can move through every app with precision and speed. Talk my tv on, off, and through most commands while watching a series. It’s awesome.”

