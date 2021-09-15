Get these splash-resistant, in-ear headphones for under $50

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Express yourself with the Urbanears Alby headphones on sale for 28% off. Grab a pair for only $49.95 as of Sept. 13.

Sometimes life is better in color, and with these Urbanears in-ear wireless headphones, you can choose the colorway that best suits your personal style in modern colors like teal, lilac, maroon, and standard black and white.

But the best part about these headphones is that they rival AirPods at less than half the cost. The Urbanears Alby headphones feature a sleek, in-ear design that comes with customizable silicone tips so you always get the right fit. You can run in these, jump, exercise, dance, and more without ever having to worry about them falling out. Plus, even though they are lightweight and rest in your ears, they are completely noise-canceling and block out the sounds around you.

These are truly wireless headphones, which means you will need to juice them up to use them, but luckily, just one charge will keep them going for up to 15 hours of total playtime. You can pair your headphones easily to any device using Bluetooth 5.0 for seamless connections without ever lagging, skipping, or being clunky in any way. The built-in microphone ensures you never miss a beat when it comes to important calls or speaking up in meetings, and you’ll always get crisp call quality on the speaking and receiving end.

Beyond the office, these earphones are designed to keep up with all aspects of your life and are even completely splash, sweat, and rain-resistant. With their IPX4 rating, no change of weather will ever hold you back from listening to music and staying connected.

Normally the Urbanears Alby true wireless in-ear headphones retail for $69 (still much less than the cost of AirPods). But, for a limited time, you can take 28% off of the total retail price, and take these home for just $50 in the color of your choice: Charcoal Black, Dusty White, Teal Green, Maroon, or Ultraviolet Purple.