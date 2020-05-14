Get this mini digital projector for 53 percent off and be a happier person: ‘You’ll love your life more with it’

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With summer just around the corner, it’s time to think about fun stuff like outdoor movie nights. Whether you have a yard or a rooftop, it’ll feel amazing to breathe in that fresh air and relax after sheltering-in-place for so long.

What you need is a great digital projector at a great price. We found one: At 53 percent off, this Crenova Mini HD Digital Projector is a steal. A projector for $76? Thanks, Amazon.

Pretty picture

Watching nighttime movies is awesome, as this guy has 4,500 lumens of brightness and Full HD resolution for a sharp picture and vivid colors. It can project images nearly 17 feet high, so Star Wars, Avengers: Endgame or Mission: Impossible—Fallout will be better than ever. Your neighbors will be psyched.

“We have an outdoor theater setup,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “All we had to do was plug in the Roku stick for an instant theater. We set it up during the early evening to see how dark it had to be and we were amazed. It didn’t have to be pitch black to see like the others. The most shocking thing was how clear the picture was. I thought all projectors were grainy, but this one looked like my big screen TV. I was blown away.”

Sounds good

Thanks to a built-in speaker system that delivers HI-FI Stereo, this cutie sounds as good as it looks. And it comes with A/V ports, so you can connect your own audio gear if you’d like.

It doesn’t support Bluetooth, but shoppers say the speaker is perfectly suitable. “The speaker provided quite adequate sound for our family sitting within 12 inches. Impressive quality and ease of use made this purchase a very positive experience,” says a satisfied shopper.

Happy times

The easy-to-set-up projector connects with Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Blu-ray/DVD players, video game consoles, and laptops. It comes with a USB port so you can plug in flash drives, too.

It’s a nice way to shake things up since we’ve all been stuck in the house. “I love the projector and have frequently used it for watching movies, doing karaoke, and playing video games,” says a happy camper. “We’ve enjoyed it a lot, really. It does get heated but for my experience it can last a couple of hours allowing you to watch a full movie. I recommend this projector. You’ll love your life more with it.”

Bottom line

For a wallet-friendly solution to movie night, this projector is impressive. It has a bright picture and brilliant audio. And who says you have to use it traditionally?

“I found an even better way,” says a creative customer. “Let it stand up and project on the ceiling. Now I’m watching TV in bed.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

