Get to Know ‘Outer Banks’ Actor Jonathan Daviss with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Outer Banks is a new Netflix series premiering this week and we caught up with newcomer Jonathan Daviss to learn more about him ahead of the show’s launch!

The new show takes place on an island of haves and have-nots and follows a teen who enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

This is Jonathan‘s first major project and we can’t wait to see more of him in the future. Here are 10 Fun Facts about him:

1. I can quote the entirety of “The Road to El Dorado” from memory.

2. I eat up to 6 airheads at a time without making a face.

3. When I played varsity football I led my district in special teams tackles.

4. I moved to Los Angeles by myself, and slept on somebody’s couch at 17 to further my acting career.

5. I’m really into anime and comic books. In fact I dragged my family to a Naruto-themed ramen spot in Florida called “Naroodle.”

6. I have a lightning bolt shaped scar on my toe from when an iron was dropped on it as a baby.

7. Right before I booked Outer Banks, I worked at Saks Off 5th as a sales associate while charging scooters for BIRD.

8. In high school I shot a short film during AV class with some friends. It took the entire year because we were only allowed to shoot and edit during the period.

9. I had never driven a boat prior to Outer Banks.

10. I made bracelets for the entire cast and crew of OBX as a wrap gift and spelled Pogues wrong on them. I spelled it “Pouges.”

Outer Banks premieres on Netflix on April 15!