Get two 4K camera drones for under $150 with this bundle

Didn’t get that drone you were wishing for this holiday season? No biggie. You can buy not only one, but two 4K camera drones for a steal this week and start recording yourself drone dancing ASAP.

For a limited time, you can get two Ninja Dragon drones, equipped with 4K front cameras and 720p bottom cameras, for less than the price of one. First up is the Alpha Z Pro — a sleek, black, sophisticated-looking gadget with all the features you’ve come to expect from a basic-level drone. It’s packed with one-key automatic return, altitude hold mode, headless mode, and a six-axis gyroscope, making it easy for beginners to get the hang of things. Plus, it’s equipped with four channels for ascending, dissenting, forward, backward, left and right flight, and 360-degree rolls. So, intermediate and advanced pilots can enjoy themselves as well. With the compatible WiFi app, you can even watch your flight in real-time and snap photos and videos of scenes from above.

Next, you’ll get the Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drone. The Flying Fox is a clean silver shade and features many of the same functions as the Alpha Z Pro, like altitude hold, four-channel mode, app connectivity, and one-key auto return. But you can take your flights to new heights with additional features, like gesture control and follow function. Gesture control enables you to take a photo or record a video just by doing hand gestures — like a wizard. Meanwhile, the ‘follow’ function connects the distance between the drone and controller location, so you can autonomously track a target — say, yourself — without having to pilot the drone.

Normally, it would cost you $398 for both of these 4K camera drones. But you can enter the code CYBER20 at checkout and slash the cost down to just $139.99. That’s about 65% total in savings.

