Get two WiFi boosters for 30% off and enjoy elite WiFi at home

You’re working from home. Your spouse is splitting time at home and the office. Your kids are doing their school work from home out of an abundance of caution. And the result is a slow, spotty WiFi connection.

When your entire household relies on your internet connection, you need to make sure it’s up to the task. You don’t want the WiFi to cut out during an important meeting or lecture, or to continuously find yourself in a dead zone as you work in different rooms in your house for a change of scenery.

With the WiFi Booster Repeater Signal Amplifier from UGR, you can blanket your entire home in WiFi, so the signal will be strong wherever you decide to work. Compatible with any 802.11/b/g/n/a wireless internet router, this booster uses cutting-edge software to enhance your internet’s signal by up to 300mbps. You’ll get two amplifiers to place and position wherever the signal tends to drop.

Just press the repeater’s WPS button, press the router’s WPS button, and place it in your desired location. It connects to your existing network via ethernet then broadcasts a wireless signal, ensuring you, your spouse, and your kiddos can get your work done without issue. You’ll be able to test different areas to find what location works best. Not only will your signal be boosted, but you’ll get an extra-long range of 2,640 square feet. You’ll never have to deal with dropped Zoom calls, slow upload speeds, or randomly missing a Slack message again.

With millions shifting to a life of working at home at least part-time, it’s essential to have WiFi that can keep up. Add this two-pack of WiFi Boosters from UGR to your home to ensure the whole household is covered. It’s usually $79, but when you enter the code JAN15 at checkout during our January Sale, you can get it for just $55.24.

