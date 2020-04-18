Get your ‘happy little trees’ fix: This limited-edition Bob Ross Loot Crate is full of goodies

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Calling all fans of “happy little trees!” If you’re a fan of Bob Ross and his long-running hit public TV show The Joy of Painting, we found one of the best ways to celebrate his life and work. Loot Crate is teaming up with Bob Ross Inc. to deliver the limited-edition Bob Ross Loot Crate that’s full of fun goodies.

For the uninitiated, LootCrate is a subscription box service that’s aimed at pop culture enthusiasts. You name the fandom, they have something special for them. Once a month, the service sends fans a mystery box that’s loaded up with exclusive and limited-edition items, such as toys, plush dolls, t-shirts, socks, and more. You can’t get these goodies anywhere else, so Loot Crate is a must-have for collectors and fans.

So if you want to get your hands on this Bob Ross Loot Crate, you’ll have to wait for a few weeks. The Loot Crate isn’t fully funded yet and the subscription service is putting together a fundraiser before they release this Bob Ross package to fans.

Simply put, the company is taking pre-orders for the Bob Ross Loot Crate for $50 each right now. If they don’t reach their goal of 3,000 pre-orders before May 15, Loot Crate will not release it. This means no “happy little trees” for anyone.

The Bob Ross Loot Crate comes with six exclusive items: A cute little plush (pictured above), a blanket, an apron, a pillow, a stress ball and a magnet set—all with Bob Ross’ cheerful and infectious smile on them.

If pre-orders meet or exceed 3,000, the Bob Ross Loot Crate will ship sometime in summer 2020. In fact, you’ll only be charged if pre-orders are sold out. So if you’re a Bob Ross fan (or you love someone who is), then this limited-edition Loot Crate is a true delight.

