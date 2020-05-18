Get your Street Shuffle on to YMCA

news, local-news,

A street in Rocherlea was up and dancing on their doorsteps on Monday morning to The Village People’s iconic tune YMCA for Street Shuffle. Neighbour Day, which is usually held at the end of March, with its social connections theme this year looks a little different due to COVID-19. Instead Healthy Tasmania is running a number of street shuffle sessions to encourage people to remain connected with their neighbours, whilst social distancing. Managing director Lucy Byrne said the idea came after seeing videos of people in other countries dancing on the streets and Healthy Tasmania wanted to bring it to Launceston. IN OTHER NEWS: She said the team hoped other streets across the state and nationally would join the movement. “We wanted to do something to support people to stay connected, even though we might be distant but we don’t need to be disconnected,” she said. “We chose the song YMCA because everybody knows those dance moves. “It’s just about moving your body and most importantly having a smile along the way.” One person in the street was encouraged to become a Street Champion to continue doing it on other occasions. Other sessions will be held on Wednesday at Door of Hope and Thursday at the Kings Meadows YMCA. Sign up to one of our many newsletters

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/141c6642-e6eb-4b4e-aac8-c0372812d672.jpg/r120_709_5334_3655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg