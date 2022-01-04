Get yourself a Roomba 670 while it’s over $150 off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Save $153: The iRobot Roomba 670 is on sale for $177 at Walmart — that’s $153 off its usual price. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum, this one’s a solid mid-range model with many of the same features as the more expensive models, minus the price tag.

Not all Roombas are created equal. There are top-of-the-line models, like the s9+, and very basic models, like the 614. And somewhere in the middle, you’ll find the iRobot Roomba 670. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum with premium features, but not a premium price tag, this is a solid mid-range model.

As of Dec. 29, the iRobot Roomba 670 is on sale for just $177 at Walmart, down from $329.99. That’s $153 and nearly 46% in savings. It’s not every day you find a Roomba model of any kind under $200, so this is quite the steal.

Like many of the premium robot vacuum models, the Roomba 670 is equipped with WiFi connectivity, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. So, you can tell it to clean while you’re out running errands or even on vacation from a few taps of your phone. Or, kick back, relax, and ask it to start tidying things up with just your voice.

The 670 also features iRobot’s Dirt Detect technology, which senses which areas are extra dirty and need a little more TLC — like high-traffic zones in your home. Its dual multi-surface brushes work in unison to grab dust, dirt, and large debris, and its auto-adjust cleaning head automatically adapts to the type of floor its cleaning — so it can seamlessly glide between carpet and hard floor.

The sacrifice you make for snagging a mid-range model, rather than the top-of-the-line Roombas, is that it lacks the more advanced filters and powerful suction. So, if you suffer from particularly intense allergens and want something to help tame the dander and dust in your home, you might want to spend the extra money on a more advanced model.

If you’re just looking for something to help you get a boost on your spring cleaning, keep things in order while you’re away, and pick up the crumbs you leave behind, the Roomba 670 is a stellar choice — especially for less than $200.



