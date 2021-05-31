Getting a new 24-inch iMac? You still need a VPN — here’s why.

All products featured here are independently selected by our editors and writers.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t heard, Apple’s new 24-inch iMac is an absolute dreamboat of a desktop — and those colors? *chef’s kiss*

“With its fun aesthetic, compact size, smooth performance, and more,” it basically “begs to be used anywhere but the office,” says tech reporter Brenda Stolyar, who bestowed Tim Cook’s latest M1 machine with a coveted Mashable’s Choice Award after taking it for a test drive. (Here’s the full review of the new iMac.)

But for everything the new iMac can do, there’s one thing you won’t find under its hood — or that of any Apple-made computer, come to think of it — and that’s some sort of technology that can protect you from online snooping. Enter: virtual private networks.

What’s a VPN?

Without getting too deep in the weeds — we’ve already done so here — a virtual private network, or VPN, is an encrypted connection between your Mac and a private, remote server. Some have likened it to “a secure tunnel for web traffic,” “a personal bodyguard for the internet,” and “an anonymous middleman that does your browsing for you.” But in the most basic sense, it’s a service that keeps you totally incognito on the web by masking your online activities and making it seem like your connection’s coming from somewhere you aren’t.

Is a VPN necessary for Mac?

“Hold up,” you’re probably thinking. “Isn’t macOS famously secure by default?” You’re not wrong, actually: All Macs and MacBooks ship with built-in antivirus software that blocks and removes malware, and any apps you download from the internet are swabbed for malicious code by Apple’s Gatekeeper tool. Furthermore, all of the data that lives on your macOS device’s hard drive is secured with FileVault 2, a full-disk program featuring XTS-AES-128 encryption and a 256-bit key.

It’s when any of your precious data ventures outside the localized protection of your Mac that things start to get dicey — and that happens every single time you connect to the web. Your Internet Service Provider, or ISP, tracks your every click to compile browsing logs they (sometimes) sell to marketers, who are champing at the bit to use your data for targeted ads. That information can also wind up in the hands of certain government agencies if your ISP is served with a subpoena.

Connecting to a public WiFi network is especially risky since you don’t know who set it up or who else is using it; wannabe hackers can easily hop on to intercept your internet traffic in some sort of “man-in-the-middle” attack when you’re browsing the web at a café, library, or airport.

A VPN takes care of those privacy issues and then some: With your IRL location hidden, you can skirt geo-restrictions that streaming services like Netflix have put in place and bypass government censorship in places like China. Online anonymity also means you’re free to dabble in torrenting/peer-to-peer file-sharing — not that we condone the illegal kind, FWIW. (For even more VPN use cases, click here.)

Which VPN is best for Mac?

There’s no specialized VPN for Macs, but almost all major VPN providers maintain support for macOS apps. So, with lots of options, you’ll want to think carefully about which features matter most to you: Do you want a VPN with a huge server network and split tunneling for streaming and gaming? Will you feel more confident browsing with a kill switch or multihop (double VPN)? Do you need support for a bunch of connections based on the size of your household? Do you have the budget for add-ons like a dedicated IP? (Here’s a refresher on any of those terms, if you need it.)

No matter what, make sure the VPN you choose ticks two important boxes: One, its privacy policy should explicitly state that it doesn’t collect or store any consumer logs that can be traced back to you — otherwise, what’s the point? (It greatly helps if said policy has been verified by a third-party audit, too.)

Two, your go-to VPN should be based somewhere privacy-friendly. Certain countries (including the United States) are part of global intelligence-sharing “Eyes” alliances and can force VPNs within their borders to cough up any user data they have on hand. Move a provider to the top of your list if it’s headquartered in Panama, Switzerland, Romania, or the British Virgin Islands, which don’t have laws mandating data retention.

We should also mention that we highly recommend paying for a VPN — there are some decent free ones out there, but their log policies can be questionable, and they’re definitely not going to be as robust as their paid counterparts in terms of network size and security features.

If you need a little guidance, just keep scrolling: We’ve put together a rundown of the eight best VPNs for Mac users as of 2021. (Note that all of them accept Bitcoin for anonymous payments, use AES 256-bit encryption — a standard military-grade protocol — and support iOS apps for a secure and seamless Apple ecosystem.)



$8.32/month (billed $99.95 every 12 months) 1. ExpressVPN This well-established, esteemed (and slightly expensive) VPN is an excellent all-rounder that we recommend for basically every platform, including Mac. With an ideal blend of features and user-friendliness, our favorite overall VPN — ExpressVPN — is an obvious No. 1 pick for Mac users, too. It’s pricey, sure, but you definitely get what you pay for (and then some): One subscription gets you a kill switch, split tunneling, an ideal BVI jurisdiction, 24/7 support from real human beings (via chat), and a huge server network spread across almost eight dozen countries. Our only gripe is that ExpressVPN doesn’t offer dedicated IPs, but that’s no biggie since its servers are rotated regularly , making individual users tough to trace.



$4.13/month (or $99 for your first two years) 2. NordVPN A popular provider with a plethora of features, NordVPN stays relatively affordable if you stick with its base kit.

Note: NordVPN suffered a minor security breach in March 2018 when a hacker exploited an insecure remote management system at a Finnish data center where the company was renting servers. However, we still think it’s a strong contender in the VPN space.

Click here to read Mashable’s in-depth review of NordVPN. More experienced VPN users can take full advantage of NordVPN ‘s large network and jam-packed suite of security tools, which includes double encryption; a built-in ad and malware blocker; a kill switch ; and an option to route your traffic through the Onion network . (You can add a dedicated IP address and 10GB of secure cloud storage to your plan, too, but they’ll cost you an extra $5 a month each.) Plus, its app connects automatically when your Mac boots up so you’ll never accidentally start browsing sans protection.Note: NordVPN suffered a minor security breach in March 2018 when a hacker exploited an insecure remote management system at a Finnish data center where the company was renting servers. However, we still think it’s a strong contender in the VPN space.Click here to read Mashable’s in-depth review of NordVPN.



$2.49/month with code surfsharkdeal (billed $59.76 upfront, then annually after the first 24 months) 3. Surfshark Wallet feeling a little light after you upgraded to the new iMac? This promising young VPN has all-in-one plans that start at just $2.50 a month. Surfshark is the new kid on the block at just 3 years old, which gives us a little pause — VPNs that have had a few more years to prove themselves are way easier to trust. (A validated no-logs policy would also help.) But so far, it’s got a ton going for it: It’s based in the BVI; its decent-sized server network is growing fast; it offers 24/7 live chat support; and it comes with tons of security features at little to no extra cost, including a kill switch, split tunneling, multihop, and data breach protection with a private search mode. Support for unlimited simultaneous connections is the cherry on top.



30-day money-back guarantee (except for cash payments) • Up to 5 simultaneous connections • Verified no-logs policy • In-house support team • P2P-friendly • Kill switch • Split tunneling • Double VPN • Open source code • 10% discount if you pay with cryptocurrency An affordable general-purpose VPN that promises true anonymnity. 4. Mullvad VPN This open-source VPN with a reasonable monthly flat rate takes a strong stance on privacy, but movie-watchers and gamers should steer clear. A favorite among Redditors, Mullvad VPN is primarily known for two things: One, its charges its users a flat rate of €5 a month — or about $6.11 at the time of writing — so you don’t have to be locked into a long-term contract to get a great price. (Pro tip: You’ll score a 10% discount if you pay with Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash.) Two, it’s all-in on protecting your right to online privacy: It doesn’t ask for any of your personal information (not even an email address); encourages cash and cryptocurrency payments to cover users’ tracks; and undergoes of its app on the regular. Better yet, all of its software is open-source — meaning anyone can view and sift through the source code to make sure Mullvad isn’t hiding anything. Just don’t even think about using it for streaming — it can’t unblock Netflix, and a small server network (combined with a lack of split tunneling for Mac and iOS) can make it a tad slow.



$2.69/month (billed $69.95 every two years) + two months free 5. Private Internet Access Basic but well-built, PIA boasts an absolutely massive server network for a speedy, smooth user experience.

Note: PIA’s first independent audit was in the works at the time of writing, and it’ll probably pass with flying colors — its no-logs policy has previously

Click here for Mashable’s in-depth review of PIA. , or PIA, is a simple and easy-to-use VPN whose two-year plan starts at just $2.69 (including two bonus months), with free email breach monitoring and an ad blocker to boot. Its biggest asset is an absolutely gigantic network — it’s got over 30,400 servers across almost 80 countries worldwide, which means you can always count on a speedy , stable connection. The downside is that it’s not great at circumventing Netflix’s geo-restrictions (shame), but if you just need a VPN for basic web-surfing or file-sharing, this time-tested provider offers a very solid solution.Note: PIA’s first independent audit was in the works at the time of writing, and it’ll probably pass with flying colors — its no-logs policy has previously held up in court twice.Click here for Mashable’s in-depth review of PIA.



$2.25/month (billed $87.75 every three years) 6. CyberGhost VPN Skirt Netflix’s annoying geo-restrictions with the help of this zippy, user-friendly VPN and its top-notch support team that’s cheap if you’re willing to commit. Thanks to an attractive interface, unlimited bandwidth, and a large, globally diverse network, it’s a cinch to avoid streaming geo-restrictions with CyberGhost VPN . Accessing Netflix content is definitely its forte — there are specially designed streaming servers for the platform — but it also capable of unblocking the full libraries of Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, ESPN, Showtime, YouTube TV, and Crunchyroll (among many others). And if for any reason you run into issues during your Mandalorian marathon, you can fall back on some A1 customer service — CyberGhost’s in-house support team has earned it the highest TrustPilot rating of all major VPN providers.