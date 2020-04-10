Getting A Rape Kit Is Hard. The Pandemic Has Only Made It Harder.

Up until two weeks ago, the sixsexual assault crisis centers Kim Hurst oversees in the Detroit area were as busy as ever ― conducting as many as 90 rape kit examinations a month. But then there was a sudden, and troublesome, drop-off in patients.

“Just because we’ve seen a decrease in numbers this past week doesn’t mean all of a sudden people have stopped raping or assaulting each other,” said Hurst, the executive director of Michigan’s Wayne County Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner’s (SAFE) Program, which processes rape kits ― the physical evidence collected off of a sexual assault survivor’s body. “Our biggest concern is that people are too scared to seek health care services right now.”

Rape kits, often compiled in hospital emergency rooms, are an integral part of sexual assault victims’ ability to press charges against their abuser. Any type of physician or nurse can conduct a rape kit exam, but the majority of them are performed by forensic nurses. The exams usually take three to four hours and can often only be done up to 72 hours after the assault. Once a kit is compiled, it’s sent to police to be tested for DNA, which can then be used to prosecute the perpetrator. (Although, the criminal justice system has a long history of never actually testing these kits.)

Forensic nurses, physician assistants and victims advocates from across the country told HuffPost they’ve seen a similar trend. As the coronavirus spreads, fewer and fewer sexual assault survivors are seeking rape kit examinations, perhaps out of fear of infection in a hospital emergency room. And some programs that once offered these essential rape kit exams outside of hospitals have shuttered as many of their nurses are being pulled into emergency rooms overflowing with critically ill coronavirus patients. Other centers simply don’t have enough personal protective equipment to safely continue their day-to-day operations.

This has made an already difficult process that much harder. Sexual assault survivors face a multitude of hurdles on a normal day: disclosing their assault, deciding whether to seek medical care or report to law enforcement, facing people who don’t believe their story, and dealing with the short- and long-term effects of trauma. And that’s without a global crisis raging in the background. Now, advocates worry the pandemic is only further discouraging survivors from coming forward.

“So many victims already don’t [get rape kits done], either because they know they don’t want to report to police or because they are turned off by the length and difficulty of the process,” Scott Berkowitz, president of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, told HuffPost. “If it’s going to be an even more difficult and unpleasant experience, that’s likely to discourage some people.”

The coronavirus isn’t just making it harder for victims to seek help; it’s also made it more difficult for health care programs that serve survivors to do their jobs. Hurst said that the SAFE centers have reported a few COVID-19-positive patients who have come in to get a rape kit done. At least one, Hurst suspects, contracted the virus from their attacker.

A majority of centers and programs are still open, experts tell HuffPost, but victims face long wait times, shortened hours of service, and the possibility of decreased quality of care due to overwhelmed health care workers.