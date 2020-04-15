Getting a Stimulus Check? Trump’s Name Will Be on It

WASHINGTON — President Trump’s name will appear on the economic stimulus checks that will be mailed to millions of Americans beginning next month, the Treasury Department confirmed on Tuesday.

The decision to have Mr. Trump’s name on the checks, a break in protocol, was made by the Treasury Department after Mr. Trump suggested the idea to Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, according to a department official.

The president’s name will appear in the “memo” section of the check because Mr. Trump is not legally authorized to sign such disbursements.

A department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, denied that the decision would delay the disbursement of the checks and said that they would be mailed beginning next week. The decision about the president’s name was first reported by The Washington Post.